Obituary: Terry Gould

Terry Gould

Provided Photo

March 29, 1952 – June 21, 2022

On the morning of June 21st, 2022, Terry Gould passed away at Longs Peak UC Health in Longmont. He was 70 years old. Terry was born on March 29, 1952, to Myrnaloy and Lee “Bud” Gould.

Terry was in 4-H as a kid and showed cattle, he also participated in the FFA. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1971. Terry grew up as a farmer and later became a truck driver. He stayed active in the Boulder County 4-H program by supporting his children with their show steers and was instrumental in bringing the Bucket Calf Program to the Boulder County Fair.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Lee Gould, Brother, Dan Gould, and Nephew, Jeff Gould. He is survived by his children, Jamie Estell (David), Justin Gould (Stephanie), and Kevin Gould, three Grandchildren, Ryan Estell and Brayden and Connor Gould. His Mother, Myrnaloy Gould, Sisters, Lynda Gould (Louis) and Merri Lawley. Brothers, Jerry Gould, Dennis (Jackie) Gould, Robert (Jane) Gould, and many nieces and nephews.

Services have been held.

Memorial contributions are requested to Make a Wish Foundation of Colorado, 7951 E. Maplewood Ave. #126, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 or Children’s Hospital of Colorado, 13123 E. 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045