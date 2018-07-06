The Fence Post obituary: Rita Marie Bevan

Rita Marie Bevan, 64

Feb. 13, 1954 – June 17, 2018

Mesa, Colo.

Rita Marie Bevan, 64, of Mesa, passed away suddenly at her home on June 17, 2018. She was born Feb. 13, 1954, in Montrose, Colo., to Robert and Margery Fisk Kirkpatrick.

Rita spent her childhood in Montrose and was a graduate of Montrose High School. Later she graduated from Mesa College in Grand Junction with a degree in radiology. She began a career as an x-ray technician for a number of years before giving it up to focus on raising her family and helping with the family ranch.

While in college, she met and later married the love of her life, Dennis Bevan, on Jan. 12, 1975. They rarely left each other's side. They were married for 43 years and raised three sons on their ranch in Mesa. Her family was the devotion of her life. She very rarely missed a family gathering or sporting event, no matter the distance to be traveled or conditions to be overcome. She was an enthusiastic fan and always in support of her boys. She was proud to watch all of her sons receive a college degree. Her greatest joy was watching them get married and begin their families. Rita was a strong and loving mother and grandmother.

She also enjoyed riding and moving cattle, hunting, fishing and being outdoors with her family. She especially enjoyed a good visit with friends or looking forward to the next road trip. Her home was always welcome to family and friends, where you could count on good company and a meal on the table. Rita was a kind and caring person who put her family and friends first. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Margery Kirkpatrick. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bevan; her three sons, Eric (Susie) Bevan of Mesa, Ty (Carrie) Bevan of Molina, and Hank (Jackie) Bevan of Twin Bridges, Mont.; her eight grandchildren, Jackson, Heston, Macy, Grant, Ryann, Karsyn, Teagan, and Tripp; her brother, Tom (Tina) Kirkpatrick of Mesa; and sister, Kate (Don) Moorehouse of Montrose.

A memorial service was held on June 24, 2018, at the Mesa Community Center in Mesa, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plateau Valley Fire District or Hope West Plateau Valley.