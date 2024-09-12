People watcher

Meinzer

My wife and I recently enjoyed a Cody Johnson concert as a mutual anniversary present. The concert was beyond amazing, a couple nights camping in the Black Hills was about as relaxing and rejuvenating a vacation as one can have. I made a few observations at the concert though that gave me both hope, and grave concern for our future. Apparently when going out on the town, or to a concert with thousands of other people, you have to throw fashion to the wind and create your own ideas of what is acceptable attire to wear out in public. The people of Walmart have nothing on country music concert goers.

There were basically three categories of people that we saw. The first was your true-blue cowboys and cowgirls. These people showed up in starched jeans, ironed shirts, belt buckles won at a rodeo or sporting a ranch brand, well worn boots and ball caps or cowboy hats that were custom shaped. These were the people that would hold the door for others, strike up a conversation in the concession line and overall be courteous to their fellow concert patrons. These are the people that would time their bathroom breaks in between the acts, didn’t spend all their time on their phone and wanted everyone to enjoy the concert.

The second category could be described as western wanna-be’s. These people were wearing their brand new fringe jacket and zip up boots that they had just bought at the upscale western store earlier in the day. They bought this same store out of pre-shaped straw hats in every color of the rainbow. For the guys in this group, they were trying to stretch their skinny jeans over the top of their new boots to impress their country music loving date that thought a wild rag made a better blouse than it did a neck scarf. These people watched the concert through their phone. They posted a new video with every song that was played, sent Snapchats to all their friends, and sang along off key much to the displeasure of those sitting next to them.

The final category was those with no fashion sense, or people skills whatsoever. These people showed up wearing light up hats, pleather pants with leopard print blouses and had way too many $10 beers. The longer the show went on, the louder these people got. They’d spill about half of every drink they bought and were trying to pick a fight with anyone who would accidentally look at them. They bought seats but don’t use them, they choose to stand for the entire show. They’ve tried to push their way to the front of the crowd for a chance to get an autograph or a guitar pick that gets thrown into the crowd. They’ll scratch, claw, bite and spill beer on anyone who gets in their way. They spent money to watch the whole concert, but their judgement and behavior finds them escorted out of the show and banned for life from the venue.

Going out on the town is supposed to be a fun experience for everyone. I guess it doesn’t matter what you wear, but it does matter what kindness you show to others. It’s not hard to be a good person. Remember that when you go out on the town to be nice to those around you. Keep yourself in control and enjoy your evening in a way that others can do the same. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.