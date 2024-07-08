Pro Rodeo champions crowned at Cody Stampede Rodeo

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi won the Cody Stampede aboard SR Industry Titan and was the only barrel racer to stop the clock under 17 seconds. The reigning world champion from Lampasas, Texas, earned $11,049 at Stampede Park. Cody Stampede photo by Jason Kopersk

Four days of professional rodeo action, one night of bull riding and a town full of rodeo fans culminated at Stampede Park on July 4th as the 105th Cody Stampede Rodeo came to a close.

Throughout the five days of competition, nearly one-half million dollars was paid to competitors including the $43,000 paid during the Xtreme Bulls on opening night. The Cody Stampede has become an iconic event for the community and a much-anticipated rodeo for competitors as they plan their Fourth-of-July schedule.

Known as “Cowboy Christmas” because of the number of rodeos they can get to within a short amount of time. And if they capitalize at those rodeos, they stand to add to their season earnings in a big way. All of the champions at the Cody Stampede did just that. The big money earner at this year’s edition was the reigning world-champion barrel racer, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi from Lampasas, Texas. Riding SR Industry Titan, a 10-year-old stallion, they were the only competitors to stop the clock in under 17 seconds. The Lampasas, Texas, resident added $11,049 to her earnings prior to Cody’s rodeo, she was 30th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings. While this check won’t put her inside the top 15, it will get her close to that and she stands to add a lot more money over Cowboy Christmas, which will help her towards her 18th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification.

Looking for his first trip to Las Vegas to compete at the NFR is Elk City, Oklahoma’s Chance Thiessen. The tie-down roper was 14th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings before he roped in Cody on July 4. Thiessen, stopped the clock in 7.7 seconds and earned $8,742. He joined the PRCA in 2021 and has been making a steady climb each year towards accomplishing his goal of competing for a world championship.

Last December, Chase Brooks from Deer Lodge, Mont., was competing in the saddle bronc riding at the NFR when he pulled his hamstring. He took time off to do therapy and heal, but it wasn’t until recently that he felt right again. Brooks rode Frontier Rodeo’s horse named Frontier Medicine for 89.5 points to earn $9,814 proving to himself that he is not just ready to ride bucking horses, but he is ready to win on them.

In the bull riding, Jeter Lawrence from Council Hill, Okla., finished at the top with 87.5 points on Frontier’s bull named Bridewater. That earned him $10,154. Josh Frost was actually the big winner in that event here. Frost won the Xtreme Bulls event on June 30 and then returned July 4 to compete at the rodeo. He scored 85.5 points, finished second and won $7,818. Combined with his Xtreme Bulls earnings, Frost collected over $20,000 here.

Bronc Marriott from Grantsville, Utah, scored 91.5 points on another horse from Frontier called Breaking News at the first rodeo performance on July 1. With a lot of great bareback riders still to compete, he wasn’t sure if he would get that first-place check. He did and that will move him up in the world standings and help him on his quest to qualify for his first NFR. Marriott was 15th in the world and added almost $10,000 to his earnings.

Other winners here were steer wrestler Cash Robb from Altamont, Utah; team ropers Kreece Thompson from Munday, Texas, and Cooper Freeman from Carthage, Mo; and breakaway roper Shai Schaefer, of Lake Creek, Texas.

Performances at the Cody Stampede on July 3 and 4 were sold out with others seeing increased ticket sales as well. Plans are underway for the 2025 edition of the professional rodeo and fans are also encouraged to plan early. The Cody Nite Rodeo returns to Stampede Park on Friday, July 5.

105th Cody Stampede Champions

Bareback Riding – Bronc Marriott, Grantsville, Utah, $9,976

Steer Wrestling – Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, 3.7, $7,417

Team Roping – Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Cooper Freeman, Carthage, Mo., 4.2, $6,657

Saddle Bronc Riding – Chase Brooks, 89.5, $9,814

Breakaway Roping – Shai Schaefer, Lake Creek, Texas, 1.8, $5,104

Tie-Down Roping – Chance Thiessen, Elk City, Okla., 7.7, $8,742

Barrel Racing – Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 16.95, $11,049

Bull Riding – Jeter Lawrence, Council Hill, Okla., 87.5, $10,154

The following are winners from the 105th Cody Stampede, Thursday, July 4, 2024 —

Bareback riding: 1, Bronc Marriott, Grantsville, Utah, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Breaking News, $9.976. 2, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 89, $7,648. 3, Nick Pelke, Mondovi, Wisc., 86, $5,653. 4, Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 85, $3,658. 5, (tie) Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., and Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 84.5 and $1,995 each. 7, Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore.,, 83, $1,330. 8, (tie) Ty Pope, Garnett, Kan.; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont.; Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah; and Kade Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 82, $249.

Steer wrestling: 1, Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, 3.7 seconds, $7,417. 2, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 4.5, $6,428. 3, (tie) Chance Howard, Sallisaw, Okla., and Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.8 and $5,439 each. 5, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.9, $4,449. 6, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 5.1, $3,956. 7, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 5.4, $3,561. 8, Kade Kinsella, Pierre, S.D., 5.5, 2,967. 9, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 5.6, $2,472. 10, Evan Spady, Alliance, Alberta, 4.7, $1,978. 11, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 6.0, $1,731. 12, (tie) Dalton Kunkee, Lexington, Neb.; Kodie Jang, Townsville, Queensland; and Tait Kvistad, Hudson, Colo., 6.1, $1,071. 15, Kyler Dick, Oakley, Utah, 6.2, $495.

Team roping: 1, Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Cooper Freeman, Carthage, Mo., 4.2 seconds, $6,657. 2, Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 4.3, $6,145. 3, Riley Kittle, Woodland, Ala., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas; and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.D., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.4 and $5,377 each. 5, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.5, $4,609. 6, (tie) Brye Crites, Welch, Okla., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas; and Jade Stoddard, Sugar City, Idaho and Mason Trollinger, Casper, Wyo.; Tee McLeod, Waldeck, Saskatchewan, and Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo.; 4.7 and $3,392 each. 10, James Arviso, Winslow, Ariz., and Deton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 4.8, $2,560. 11, (tie) J7 Bland, Turkey, Texas, and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas; and Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah and James Futrell, Union Grove, N.C., 4.9, $1,920. 13, Coy Brittain, Rockwall, Texas and Michael Fortenberry, Beaumont, Texas, 5.1, $1,536. 14, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta and Landen Glenn, McAlester, Okla., 5.3. 15, Brandon Farris, Gracemont, Okla., and Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo., 5.5, $512.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 89.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Frontier Medicine, $9,814. 2, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 89, $7,524. 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 87., $5,561 4, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 86, $3,598. 5, Lefty Holeman, Visalia, Calif., and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah; 85, and $1,963 each. 7, Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., 84.5, $1,308. 8, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84, $981.

Breakaway roping: 1, Shai Schaefer, Lake Creek, Texas, 1.8, $6,110. 2, Rylee George, Oakdale, Calif., 2.0, $4,888. 3, (tie) Hali Williams, Comanche, Texas, and Sarah Angelone, Lipan, Texas, 2.2 and $3,513 each. 5,(tie) Josie Conner, Iowa, La.; Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas; Shayla Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D.; Aspen Miller, Santa Fe, Texas; Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D.; and Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas; 2.3 and $1,578 each. 11, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 2.4, $917. 12, (tie) Maddy Deerman, Hope, N.M.; Madison Outhier, Utopia, Texas; Brooke Ladner, Poplarville, Miss.; 2.5, $611. 15, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.6, $102.

Tie-down roping: 1, Chance Thiessen, Elk City, Okla., 7.7 seconds, $8,742. 2, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 7.9, 7,576. 3, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.1, $6,994. 4, (tie) Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La.; Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, N.M.; and Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas; 8.2 and $5,245 each. 7, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4, $4,080. 8, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 8.5, $3,497. 9, (tie) Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo.; Zane Kilgus, Pryor, Okla.; and Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6, $2,428. 12, Cash Fretwell, Pleasanton, Texas, 8.8, $1,748. 13, (tie) Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas; Ladd King, West Weber, Utah; Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb.; Austin Lawrence, Spery, Okla.; and Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M.; 8.9, $525.

Barrel Racing: 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 16.96 seconds, $11,049. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.06, $8,839. 3, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 17.14, $7,182. 4, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 17.18, $5,524. 5, Londyn Ross, Bluffdale, Texas, 17.25, $4,420. 6, Hadley Tate, Cody, Wyo., 17.28, $3,315. 7, Loni Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 17.33, $2,762. 8, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.35, $2,486. 9, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 17.37, $2,210. 10, Tarryn Lee, St. David, Ariz., 17.38, $1,934. 11, Sharin Hall, Pilot Point, Texas, 17.39, $1,657. 12, Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont., 17.41, $1,381. 13, (tie) Abigail Knight, Charlo, Mont., and Sara Winkelman, Big Lake, Minn., 17.43, $967. 15, (tie) Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., and Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.44, $276.

Bull Riding: 1, Jeter Lawrence, Council Hill, Okla., 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Bridewater, $10,154. 2, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 85.5, $7,818. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 85, $5,816. 4, Taylor Toves, Stephenville, Texas, 83, $3,814. 5, Fulton Rutland, Westville, Okla., 79.5, $2,479. 6, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 79, $1,812. 7, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 76.5, $1,478.