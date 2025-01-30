Senate confirms Zeldin to be EPA administrator

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, prompting statements from agriculture-related groups about what they expect from him.

The vote was 56 to 42, Axios reported.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “As noted during his Senate confirmation hearing, Mr. Zeldin understands that ethanol and other renewable fuels will play an important role in accomplishing the president’s energy and environmental objectives. We are confident he will support timely and transparent implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard, take steps to facilitate expansion of lower-cost fuel blends like E15, and revisit extreme regulations that force automakers to produce costly electric vehicles that are heavily dependent on foreign raw materials. We are eager to collaborate with Administrator Zeldin and his entire team at EPA to empower greater use of more affordable, cleaner-burning, domestically produced liquid fuels.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “Administrator Zeldin has made it clear that he understands how important American-made biofuels are to President Trump’s efforts to unleash American energy dominance. He’s also committed to advancing year-round E15 and ensuring that America’s farmers and biofuel producers have the regulatory certainty under the Renewable Fuel Standard to plan and invest in rural growth. We thank Administrator Zeldin for agreeing to work alongside Sen. Pete Ricketts [R-Neb.] and other rural champions on Capitol Hill to deliver a much-needed boost to the farm economy and greater fuel savings for hardworking Americans with homegrown ethanol.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr., said, “It was particularly encouraging to hear Administrator Zeldin say during his confirmation hearing that he understood the importance of extending year-round, nationwide access to E15. We invite the administrator to use us as a resource as he and his colleagues make decisions about these and other issues of importance to the agricultural community.”

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association CEO Jim Matheson said, “Lee Zeldin takes the reins at a critical time for EPA, which in recent years has targeted the power sector with unlawful and unachievable regulations that threaten critical generation resources, undermine reliability and threaten to leave consumers in the dark. Administrator Zeldin now has the opportunity to reconsider these rules and replace them with commonsense policies consistent with the laws enacted by Congress.

“We congratulate Mr. Zeldin on his confirmation and look forward to working with him to advance sound environmental policies that put consumers first. Repealing and replacing EPA’s power plant greenhouse gas rule — an especially egregious regulation — is a top priority for electric cooperatives.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, “For too long, the EPA has stood for ‘Ending Production Agriculture.’ Under Administrator Zeldin, we look forward to an EPA that acknowledges the conservation efforts that are only made possible by cattle farmers and ranchers — America’s original conservationists.”