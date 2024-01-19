Stock show showdown

Fan favorite Shane Brown rode Shez Pretty Trashy to the top reining score of 144.5 points in the first annual Western Performance Horse Showdown at the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. "To have that many people in the seats (for the first one), that shows they want to come watch something like that," said Brown at the conclusion of the competition.

Horse7-RFP-012224

First ever Western Performance Horse Showdown hits the 2024 NWSS

The National Western Stock Show is in its 118th year in 2024, but even with all that history in the rearview mirror, there is still room for a “first ever.” This year’s “first ever” was the inaugural Western Performance Horse Showdown on the opening Saturday, Jan. 6 of the Denver-based stock show. Boasting 15 competitors that formed five teams to represent three western equine disciplines in one contest with a payout of over $17,000, it seemed to be a competition tailor-made for the historic NWSS.

“Our job is to share equestrian sports with the public,” said NWSS Horse Show Manager Kendra McConnell about developing a new event. “So, how do we do that? How do we get quality equines in front of the public and how do we make it fun to watch? Looking at our history, the freestyle reining (and) the ranch rodeo, those are massive with both the competitors and the public because they are fun events, they are fast, and you know who the winner is because you can track it.”

WESTERN EQUESTRIAN DISCIPLINES

Similar in format to a 2023 breakthrough western equine event held in Arlington, Texas, called The American Performance Horseman, the NWSS substituted “steer stopping” (or roping) in place of the cutting discipline, while keeping intact the other equestrian disciplines of reining and reined cow horse.

“It has been an idea for a while, actually,” said McConnell about adding this type of event. “I think The American beat us to it, (but) it came from a lot of things.”

McConnell then explained the process behind choosing which western equestrian disciplines to include.

“We looked at what is most popular in the western stuff — the reining, cow horse, the roping,” she said. “Not only are those popular, but they are popular in our region. We have great ropers, great cow horse riders and reiners, so that made it easy.”

“We did the ropers instead of cutters because cutters need deep, deep dirt,” said horse trainer and longtime NWSS horse show ally Shane Brown, who helped in the planning process for the brand-new event. “So, coming up with steer stopping was perfect.”

To help ensure the new event’s success, NWSS horse show organizers relied on extensive experience in producing crowd-pleasing events and made the showdown an invitational format where quality competitors vied for the chance to take part.

“We had so many submissions, I was shocked,” said McConnell with a laugh.

Another facet differing from The American’s format was the choice by NWSS organizers to have all three members of a team compete one after another, versus grouping each discipline together from all five teams. That decision introduced consistent variety throughout the event and allowed the crowd to more easily keep track of how each team performed and scored.

TOP PERFORMANCES

Heading into the arena one after another as teams also proved to be fortuitous as the first team out, the Red Team, impressed the judges and showed the crowd how it was done. Gabe Garrison (on Wimpys Crystal Ball) went first for reining and produced a score of 140. According to association rules, 70 points from each judge is a baseline starting score. Bonus points are added and/or penalties subtracted from what happens during their runs, so the 140 was solid. JD Yates was next for steer stopping aboard Peptide Hickory Cat and he turned it up a couple of notches. Roping almost immediately out of the gate and bringing the steer under control with excellent form earned the Colorado cowboy a big score of 148 points from the pair of judges, which elevated the Red Team and branded Yates as the top roper in the event.

But Red Team wasn’t done impressing.

Last up for them was Colorado cowgirl Naomi Bancroft riding Glamour Royalty in the Reined Cow Horse event. Not content to have Yates be the only high point member of their team, Bancroft dazzled the judges as she worked the cow and had the crowd cheering her on. Her quickness, form, style and control aboard the 8-year-old mare resulted in a huge 149 score, which was also tops in the cow horse discipline.

“That mare is phenomenal,” said Bancroft after the competition. “You just go out there and try not to make any mistakes, and she is going to be there.”

With two out of three high point finishers, the Red Team never relinquished the lead.

“That doesn’t hurt none, for sure” laughed Garrison about his high-point teammates launching the Red Team to first place overall. “I got a loaded field.”

The best score in the reining discipline belonged to Shane Brown (aboard Shez Pretty Trashy), who was part of the third place White Team. Brown displayed his typical cool and professional form as he sat in the saddle like it was velvet throughout the required spins, lead changes and big slides. The smooth effort earned him the best reining score of 144.5.

“I was lucky today,” said Brown. “We all had nice horses, we have all done this, we all know what we are doing. Me and my horse partnered up today and had a good run.”

“It is a privilege to get to share the arena with the caliber of people that were here,” said famous Aussie horseman Dan James after the competition. “That was a really unique experience. Everybody here was world class.”

“I think this is an event that needs to stay,” summed up Garrison. “I think it shows people what these horses are capable of, multiple things, not just one thing. I think it needs to stay because I think it will attract a lot more people.”

“I loved it,” said McConnell after the brand-new event was complete. “It was fast and fun. We wanted to see that team camaraderie and it kept the crowd interested. They got to see something different and then something different again. For the most part, I would say today was a huge success.”

TEAM EARNNGS

Prize totals from NWSS 2024 Western Performance Horse Showdown (over $17,000 total):

Red Team – $5,100 / Blue Team – $3,900 / White Team – $3,000 / Gold Team – $2,100 / Black Team – $1,500

Top finishers in each discipline earned an extra $750

Marcus Bannister aboard Hollywood Mag scored a respectable 143 points in the steer stopping discipline to help the Blue Team take home second place in the first ever Western Performance Horse Showdown at the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver on Jan. 6. Horse1-RFP-012224

World famous horseman and liberty horse trainer Dan James (riding CCCR Voodoo Star) was part of the first ever Western Performance Horse Showdown at the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. “It is a privilege to get to share the arena with the caliber of people that were here,” said James about the contest. “Everybody here was world class.” Horse2-RFP-012224

Gabe Garrison and Wimpys Crystal Ball took the arena first in the Western Performance Horse Showdown as part of the Red Team. His score of 140 helped the Red Team earn the win in the first ever event held during the 118th NWSS. The invitational format paid out for all five places, but the winning team earned $5,100. Horse3-RFP-012224

Colorado roping legend JD Yates shot from the gate and looped his cattle in lightning quick fashion to help his Red Team take home the title for the first ever NWSS Western Performance Horse Showdown on the opening Saturday of the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Yates scored 148 points aboard Peptide Hickory Cat to also win the individual title and another $750 as the top performer in the Steer Stopping category for the inaugural event. Horse4-RFP-012224

Colorado cowgirl Naomi Bancroft and 8-year-old Glamour Royalty showed the enthusiastic crowd the right way to work a cow during her Cow Horse portion of competition in 2024’s inaugural Western Performance Horse Showdown on the first Saturday of the National Western Stock Show. “It was a really good competition,” said Bancroft after picking up a team win and also the top score of 149 in the Cow Horse discipline. “You can see horses that are good at all events and how talented everybody is as trainers.” Horse5-RFP-012224

The Red Team in their color coordinated shirts, left to right, JD Yates, Naomi Bancroft and Gabe Garrison, were interviewed following their turns in the arena during the first ever Western Performance Horse Showdown at the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. The interviews helped the crowd get to know the competitors and provided a glimpse into their mindsets during the contest. Horse6-RFP-012224

Fan favorite Shane Brown rode Shez Pretty Trashy to the top reining score of 144.5 points in the first annual Western Performance Horse Showdown at the 2024 National Western Stock Show in Denver. “To have that many people in the seats (for the first one), that shows they want to come watch something like that,” said Brown at the conclusion of the competition. Horse7-RFP-012224