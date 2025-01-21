Team ropers shine bright at National Western Stock Show Rodeo

The newly formed team roping duo of Luke Brown and Trey Yates took care of business at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 20. With Brown from Rock Hill, S.C., doing the heading and Yates from Pueblo, Colo., heeling, they stopped the clock in 4.7 seconds to lead the first round of bracket 5. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

DENVER — The fans at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo got loud in the Denver Coliseum on Monday when one of Colorado’s own team ropers had the fastest time of the rodeo.

The fifth bracket started Monday afternoon, and after some no times and barrier penalties, team ropers started taking care of business. Rookies Tyler Tryan from Lipan, Texas, and Denton Dunning from Surprise, Ariz., were the first team to have a clean run at 4.9. Right after the newcomers came the veterans, Luke Brown and Trey Yates. With Brown, from Rock Hill, S.C., heading and Yates, from Pueblo, Colo., catching the feet, they moved to the lead with a 4.7-second run. Brown is coming off of his 15th trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo where world champions are crowned. Yates has made the trip to Las Vegas to compete at the NFR three-times and after narrowly missing last year is hoping to be there in 2025. Brown and Yates are tied for second place overall in the first round of competition. They rope again here on Tuesday at the rodeo which starts at 7 p.m. Contestants advance out of the brackets based on their total score or time on two runs, so another penalty-free run will likely see Brown and Yates competing in the Semi-Finals on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Midwest, Wyoming, has produced some great steer wrestlers including the 1975 world champion Frank Shepperson and his son Les who qualified for the NFR many times. Hoping to keep the town on the map now is Jace Mayfield who leads the first round of steer wrestling in the Denver Coliseum. Mayfield is attending Central Wyoming College in Riverton and is on track to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling.

Mayfield competed at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo qualifier just before Christmas to have an opportunity to run at the big money and in front of the fans at Denver’s legendary rodeo. He was able to capitalize on his opportunity Monday afternoon stopping the clock in 3.8 seconds.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Bracket 5 – Round 1

Bareback Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 85.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Wyatt Earp. 2, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 85. 3, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Oklahoma, 82. 4, Taylon Carmody, Mobridge, S.D., 76.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jace Mayfield, Midwest, Wyo., 3.8 seconds. 2, Chance Howardd, Sallisaw, Okla., 4.0. 3, Jake Holmes, Liberal, Mo., 4.2. 4, Nate Clark, Spray, Ore., 4.7.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.7. 2, Tyler Tryan, Lipan, Texas, and Denton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 4.9. 3, Laramie Allen, Llano, Texas, and Kelby Frizzell, Sterling City, Texas, 5.7. 4, Peter Bennett, Kaycee, Wyo., and Kash Reynolds, Rozet, Wyo., 18.1. .

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, on The Cervi Brothers’ Mona mayhem and Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Earl On Ice. 3, Sawyer Eirikson, Okotoks, Alberta, 80. 4, Colt Gordon, Dublin, Texas, 76.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Owen Wahlert, Grover, Colo., 8.5 seconds. 2, Jarvis Demery, Beggs, Okla., 8.9. 3, (tie) Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 9.1.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Gracen Harman, Hempstead, Texas, 15.11 seconds. 2, Shy-Anne Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 15.14. 3, Taryn Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., 15.21. 3, Lexie Goss, Redmond, Ore., 15.27.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, (tie) Dylan Grant, Laramie, Wyo., on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Smokin Joe; Wade Tuni, Rock Point, Ariz., on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Mellow Yellow; and Will Burrows, Foremost, Alberta, on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Sting, 83.5 points each.