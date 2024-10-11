USDA awards grant funding to support 5 Wyoming ag operations, rural small businesses

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wyoming State Director Glenn Pauley announced that USDA is partnering with Wyoming small businesses and agricultural producers to expand access to renewable energy and lower energy bills through the Rural Energy for America Program or REAP .

“Energy efficiency can help keep your hard-earned dollars in your pocket, enabling the business to become more competitive. Energy alternatives are giving businesses opportunities that they may not have considered before,” Pauley said. “I don’t think I know one business owner in the state that wouldn’t be interested in lowering their electric bills and becoming more profitable.”

Today, USDA Rural Development is investing over $760,000 in grant funds that will support five projects in Wyoming:

3 Lazy L LLC near Crowheart: 3 Lazy L LLC will install a roof-mounted solar unit with a battery backup. The primary operation for the farm is growing 100 different varieties of peonies that are cut and sold, and an orchard. The farm also has a cow/calf operation. This project is expected to save the business $362 per year and replace 45 percent of the company’s current energy use.

Doyle’s Property LLC in Riverton: Energy efficient improvements will be made at Doyle’s Property LLC, a multi-use commercial building in Riverton. These improvements will consist of upgrading insulation, windows, lighting and thermostats. The building will be used for retail space for local businesses, as well as house the Chamber of Commerce. This project is expected to save $2,419 per year in energy costs, enough energy to power eight homes.

French Creek Ventures LLC in Buffalo: French Creeks Ventures LLC will use a REAP grant to install a ground mounted solar system at Indian Campground & RV Park. This project is expected to save $11,230 per year. It will replace 89 percent of the company's energy use per year, enough energy to power 11 homes.

Roger Huckfeldt dba Bison Basin Ranch in Torrington: Bison Basin Ranch, a livestock operation in Torrington, will install a new ground-mounted solar system. This project is expected to save the ranch $3,983 annually. It will generate 125 percent of the company's annual energy use, which is enough energy to power three homes.

Teichert Brothers LLC near Cokeville: A solar array will be purchased and installed to power irrigation pivots for Teichert Brothers LLC, a locally owned and operated cow/calf ranch. The ranch will realize $29,196 in annual savings, save 46 percent of its annual energy use, and generate enough energy to power 35 homes.

Since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA has invested more than $2.3 billion through REAP in 7,923 renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements nationwide. REAP enables agricultural producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income and grow their businesses while lowering energy costs for American families.

USDA continues to accept REAP applications and has set aside a portion of the program funds to support underutilized renewable energy technologies, like wind and geothermal power. For additional information, contact Wyoming Energy Coordinator Miles Benzel at (307) 683-4191.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. Over 70 programs support infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. Visit the Rural Data Gateway to learn how and where these investments are impacting rural America. To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery Subscriber Page .