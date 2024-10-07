USDA designates Campbell County, Wyoming, as primary natural disaster area due to wildfires

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans . Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Impacted Area : Wyoming

Triggering Disaster: Wildfires

Application Deadline : 6/2/2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Campbell

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Montana: Powder River

Wyoming: Converse, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .