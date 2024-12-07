Wyoming bareback rider determined to go pro

Roedy Farrell rides for the brand in Grandbury, Texas. Courtesy photo

pic1_roedyfarrell

Behind each bucking chute is a cowboy in pursuit of making his younger self proud. The sport of rodeo has changed and molded thousands of contestants across the United States and one of those happens to be Roedy Farrell. A three-time state champion in high school wrestling and now bareback rider, from Thermopolis, Wyo., stumbled upon his dad’s old riggin’ in storage one day and has never looked back since.

After graduating high school in 2023, Tarleton State University located in Stephenville, Texas, was the next logical step for Farrell. Not only did the rodeo program attract him because of their great bucking horses but because they have an impressive slate of coaching staff and state-of-the-art equipment.

“There’s nowhere else like Tarleton,” Farrell said.

Now in his sophomore year, Farrell not only has his eye set on a bachelor’s degree in general business but recently announced an even bigger goal — to pro rodeo. A path that he hopes will lead him to see the back of the yellow bucking chutes in Las Vegas, Nev., at the National Finals Rodeo.

Rodeoing at Tarleton has pushed him to get closer to that goal, and it’s because of the caliber of students that he’s able to surround himself with. Last year, as a freshman, he joined an incredibly competitive group of young men, many of whom were already pro rodeoing. Farrell mentioned that once he realized that this stiff competition would only push him to pursue excellence, it helped him become a better athlete and person.

HIGH LEVEL COACHING

Farrell also acknowledges the fact that he wouldn’t have gotten to this point in his career without the help of Mark Eakin, head coach of the rodeo team at Tarleton, and strengths coach, Tyler Frank.

However, it’s not lost on Eakin, that he has an incredible athlete representing the university from Stephenville. Eakin, who’s been coaching at Tarleton since 2008, understands that Farrell was an exception to the freshman rule. Farrell came in competing at an extremely high level which in turn allowed him to be fourth in the nation at the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo which took place in Casper, Wyo.

The CNFR also confirmed the fact that this was an especially competitive team, after Tarleton State University achieved the goal that the whole men’s team had been pursuing all year — winning the national championship.

Beyond the success and even though he currently resides over 15 hours from his front porch, he hasn’t forgotten his roots and what makes him uniquely Roedy Farrell.

The Farrell family has been involved in the sport of rodeo for more than 20 years. His dad, William Farrell’s specialty was in bull riding, allowing him to win the CNFR two times, and see the back of the coveted yellow bucking chutes in Las Vegas at the NFR in 2003. While he thought that his son might follow in his footsteps, his old riggin’ left in storage ended up becoming the gateway that allowed his son to begin an incredible career as a bareback rider.

Not only did his father leave behind an impressive legacy inside of the arena, but he’s become his son’s biggest champion.

“He wasn’t a bareback rider, but he knows the ropes of rodeo, and the mental and physical game inside of it, Roedy said. There’s just no one else I’d rather have help me out.”

Roedy Farrell bleeds purple at a rodeo in Lubbock, Texas. Courtesy photo pic2_roedyfarrell

HOMETOWN SUPPORT

The rodeo trail can get lonely and hard at times, but Thermopolis, home of his incredible support system, is his favorite place to recharge. The whole community has supported him throughout this journey of rodeo that he’s embarked on. Now living three states away, Roedy appreciates the morals and values instilled in him by culture of this small Wyoming town, where everyone helps and uplifts one another.

Eakin also believes deeply in Farrell’s skillset and has loved watching him grow over the last two years. He is extremely proud of Farrell’s commitment to the team and is impressed by his activity on the leadership council, a group of five men and five women on the rodeo team who demonstrate excellence in and out of the arena.

Because of his buy-in to the team and becoming a well-rounded individual, Eakin is confident that Farrell has an extremely bright future ahead. Eakin gives these words of advice to Roedy.

“Just keep being you, Eakin said. Don’t ever change who you are and keep chasing your dreams and goals. The biggest thing though, is just remember that everybody you look in the eye on your way up to success, you’re going to look back in the eye on the way back down when you are done.”

While Farrell may just be beginning his path to the big stage, the world is at his fingertips, one ride at a time.