Calculating the annual cost of cows in 2025 

The webinar series Calculating Annual Cow Costs begins on Feb. 17. Photo by Natalie Jones

The 2025 year is starting off with extremely strong prices for calves, feeder cattle and fed cattle. The Nebraska Extension will host the Calculating Annual Cow Costs webinar series on Monday and Thursday evenings, Feb. 17, 20, 24, 27, March 3, and 6 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. CST to assist producers. The interactive program will explain the fundamentals of knowing and calculating annual cow costs.

“Strong prices are creating enthusiasm for purchasing replacement heifers and cows to rebuild the cowherd,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension livestock educator. Part of the decision process of knowing what one can afford to spend for replacements is knowing annual cow costs. Understanding annual cow costs and the factors that impact them is the foundation for evaluating and making management decisions that can improve profitability for a cow-calf enterprise. Calculating costs and breaking them into categories gives understanding of where there may be an opportunity to make changes and improve profitability.

Topics to be covered will include:

Understanding the economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.

Recognizing the value and cost of both grazed and harvested feed.

Calculating cow depreciation and replacement development costs.

Figuring the cost of equipment and labor utilized in the cow-calf enterprise.

Examining breeding expenses and evaluating the value and cost relationship.

Reviewing benchmark cost and production data to see how you compare.

The webinar series is $70 per person and includes a resource workbook. The course is limited to 35 participants. To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/cow_costs . Registration is requested by Feb. 7 to ensure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series or more information, contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator, at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .