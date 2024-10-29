Caldwell County man arrested for theft of Longhorn bulls following a TSCRA investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas — Eldon Gustavo Gonzalez was arrested on felony theft charges in connection with the theft of nine registered Longhorn yearling bulls in Caldwell County. The arrest is the result of a year-long investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison.

In April 2023, Special Ranger Murchison took a report from a victim whose bulls had gone missing from a property in Caldwell County. The cattle were last seen earlier that month.

Special Ranger Murchison notified Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association market inspectors, providing descriptions of the missing bulls and their brand.

Several days later, Murchinson was notified, five bulls matching the description of the missing bulls, were located at an auction barn in central Texas. The bulls were removed from the sale and returned to the victim.

Special Ranger Murchison received a tip with the possible location of the remaining four bulls. When he visited the site, he found the remaining four bulls in addition to a heifer that also belonged to the victim.

All 10 head of cattle were recovered and later returned to the victim. The bulls were identified by the owner’s brand.

Further investigation revealed the suspect in possession of the cattle had purchased the livestock from Gonzalez, who lived near the property where the theft occurred. Attempts to contact Gonzalez were unsuccessful, and investigators found he had moved.

Two felony theft warrants were issued for Gonzalez. He was arrested in October 2024 and booked into the Caldwell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Special Ranger Murchison extends a thank you to the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Market Inspectors for their assistance in the case.