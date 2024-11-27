Colorado Simmental Association annual meeting highlights

Baty Livestock of Loveland, Colo., hosted the 2024 CSA annual meeting. The Baty team, above, had cattle viewing as part of the event. Photo courtesy Colorado Simmental Association

LOVELAND, Colo. — Honors, elections and networking were part of the Colorado Simmental Association’s 54th annual meeting on Oct. 19, hosted by Baty Livestock in Loveland, Colo.

Cattle viewing kicked off the events, followed by reports and planning for upcoming events, including highlights for the 2025 National Western Stock Show.

President Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins presented honors including naming Bridle Bit Simmentals as Breeder of the Year. The Erroll Cook family was praised for its exceptional, high-selling lots at its recent production sales, which helped elevate the recognition of the breed in Colorado. In addition to its commitment to Simmentals, Chad Cook’s service on the American Simmental board of trustees. A third generation, Austin Cook, is back on the Walsh ranch, actively helping build Bridle Bit Simmentals, which received the framed hide.

Bridle Bit Simmentals was named CSA’s Breeder of the Year. From left, herdsman Rachel Hughes, Erroll Cook, Austin Cook and Chad Cook are shown with the award. Photo courtesy Colorado Simmental Association Bridle

CSA also recognized two outstanding youth with scholarships. Jason Dias of Fort Morgan and Bradie Midcap of Wray both received CSA Youth Education Grants. Both are pursuing animal science degrees, with Dias attending Colorado State University and Midcap attending Texas Tech University. They each received $500 scholarships.

Outgoing CSA President Willie Altenburg presented educational scholarships to Jason Dias, right, and Bradie Midcap, not pictured. Photo courtesy Colorado Simmental Association SimmentalScholarship

Outgoing directors Jay Hill of Sterling and Mitchell Jergensen of Ramah were thanked with engraved cowbells for their long-time service. They were term-limited after nine consecutive years on the CSA board.

Paul Hill of Nunn was re-elected to a second term on the board, with Jane Delling-Baty of Loveland and Duane Yearous of Fort Morgan elected to their initial three-year term as directors.

Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins and Jolynn Midcap of Wray were term-limited in their current offices and thanked for serving for three years as president and vice-president, respectively. They remain on the seven-member board.

In a separate board meeting, Paul Hill was elected as president and Cody Pitt of Hotchkiss as vice president. Susan Russell of Sugar City was reappointed as secretary/treasurer.