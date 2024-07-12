Colorado’s 1st Annual Best of the Best Junior Event, hosted by Plum Creek Kennel Club was a success

Pictured are Preliminary Group 1 – Judge Diana Wilson with juniors, left to right, Anja Cikara-Gocke, Landon Livingston, Dana Pelto, Casey Walker, Demery Livingston, Cameron Johnson and Taylor Johnson. Courtesy photo

Dogs

Fifteen juniors qualified and 13 competed, June 15, 2024, in two preliminary competitions of Colorado’s 1st Annual Best of the Best Junior. Judges were Diana Wilson for Prelim one and Molly Gard-Waller for Prelim two. They had outstanding juniors to choose from and sent six juniors to the finals — Isabelle Bokelman, Anja Cikara-Gocke, Taylor Johnson, Demery Livingston, Caleigh Novak and Owen Steffen.

The finals were then judged by Steven L. Keating and the line-up was stellar. It was filled with Colorado’s top juniors, who are also some of the country’s top juniors. The future of our sport, most likely will include these and other such talented kids.

Isabelle Bokelman was the Best Junior and received a $1,000 scholarship from the Colorado Junior Foundation, sponsored by Rex of White Way.

Taylor Johnson was Reserve Best Junior and received a $500 scholarship from the Colorado Junior Foundation sponsored by Dog Sports America.

Best Junior and Reserve Best Junior are traditional awards within the American Kennel Club dog show structure; but the Colorado Junior Foundation went further and awarded two more nontraditional awards and scholarships. One the Junior Sportsman Award, and the other the Junior’s Choice Award.

Isabelle Bokelman (who had already been awarded Best Junior) also received the Junior Sportsman Award, the highest honor, and a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by the Colorado Junior Foundation. This award required juniors submit a CJF Junior Sportsman Application sharing more about them, beyond just dog showing. Things like what dog clubs they are a member of; how they participate in public education and volunteer work for purebred dogs; if they have breed dogs, finished champions, grand champions, or titled a dog in other dog sports; plus, their school and career plans. This is to reward a well-rounded junior. Note: The CJF does not know of another such award in the AKC sport of dogs.

Caleigh Novak received the Junior’s Choice, a unique honor where the juniors voted who is their choice (winner).

PLENTY OF TALENT

This is an important step for juniors in the sport to be able to recognize another with truly remarkable skills and talent. “We loved hosting Colorado’s 1st Annual Best of the Best Junior”, said Plum Creek Kennel Club President Barbara White; “and in Colorado we have some of the highest junior talent in the sport of dogs.”

Colorado Junior Foundation President Marlene Groves said, “In a sport where many participants are aging, we recognize, juniors are the future. So, a group of leaders in the Colorado dog community decided to work together to create additional ways to honor and support them — which then created our nonprofit charity. We do hope we can be an example and model for other areas and states to do something similar!”

Colorado’s 1st Annual Best of the Best Junior would not have been possible without the founding kennel clubs (Arapahoe KC, Buckhorn Valley KC, Colorado KC, Greeley KC, Plum Creek KC, Southern Colorado KC), or without the support and donations from so many in the local dog community. It had a great panel of junior judges along with a festive and fun environment to roll out this annual event. The CJF will be reviewing any changes or additions needed and is already busy planning the 2nd and 3rd annual events.



