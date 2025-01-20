Exceptional Rodeo provides adaptive rodeo experience for youth with special needs

The Temple Grandin Equine Center at Colorado State University Spur will host the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Exceptional Rodeo with a main event (for pre-registered participants) happening from 10–11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with the venue remaining open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as an open house for the general public.

The Exceptional Rodeo allows youth of all abilities the chance to engage with a rodeo experience. The event will take place in the Temple Grandin Equine Center arena inside the Vida building at the CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center , located at 4817 National Western Dr. in Denver.

The Exceptional Rodeo, which takes place during the National Western Stock Show , is an adaptive rodeo and equestrian experience that provides Denver children with special needs the opportunity to be a cowboy or cowgirl for the day.

INSPIRATION FROM TEMPLE GRANDIN

CSU is thrilled to announce a special appearance by renowned animal behaviorist, autism activist and professor of animal science Dr. Temple Grandin to help inspire the rodeo’s young participants.

During the event, children will meet horses, interact with pro rodeo athletes and local and national rodeo royalty, ride mechanical or stationary horses and bulls, and learn how to throw a rope, among other activities. Additionally, exhibitors and spectators will enjoy a presentation from the patriotic drill team of Colorado Stars and Stripes and trick ropers from the Westernaires .

“This is a community outreach program that showcases Western heritage, rodeo, and the power of the animal-human bond for all individuals, regardless of their abilities or disabilities,” said Adam Daurio, director of the Temple Grandin Equine Center.

The Temple Grandin Equine Center hosts regular equine assisted services in Fort Collins at CSU ‘s main campus and alsoat the CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center.