Goodbye Hemi, hello Hurricane Ram

Ram trucks used Hemi 5.7L V-8 engines since 2004, a great marketing name. Now for 2025, Ram 1500s have another H engine called Hurricane. An Inline six cylinder gas engine with twin turbos mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Called an SST or straight-six turbo. As the standard SST engine has 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. There is also a high output SST in high end Ram 1500s and Jeep Wagoneers. Power on the HO is 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque. Manufacturers suggest retail price for this loaded 2025 Ram Rebel is $82,130.

Besides all the power, one of my favorite features is a taller cab. As the sponsor of the Professional Bull Riders, building a cab that works with cowboy hats, makes me happy. Head rests in trucks, are why baseball caps are so popular. The 2025 Ram I reviewed was a loaded Rebel. I was made for trailering with a 3.92 rear axle ratio, brake controller, hitch and torque that launches a trailer up the mountain. Max towing is 11,580 pounds. We towed a 7,376 pound trailer easily. It also has a paper owners manual in the glove box. My 2024 Ford F150 just has the owners manual in the center screen that’s not made for a redneck journalist. I also am fond of the rear factory air suspension that all trucks should have. This Rebel has 33 inch tires, so it’s a jump to get in. The center dash screen is 14.5 inches and a 10-inch Heads Up Display. Ram now has the dial you use to back up a trailer instead of the steering wheel and that’s all you do. We videoed it in action. It’s something Ford F150 had a few years ago. But with the Ford system you have to add checker board stickers for the cameras to track the position of the trailer. The new power towing mirrors on this Ram are the best.

Another wonderful option is lots of screens on the dash. One for the passenger above the glove box that shares the navigation and can send the map to the driver’s screen. Now the co-pilot can navigate and play with the radio.

The new Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 engine cuts emissions and increases fuel economy. The Hurricane puts out less tailpipe emissions and uses less gasoline than larger engines, yet delivers V-8 levels of power. Two low-inertia turbochargers power the Hurricane’s rapid response to throttle inputs, along with enhanced torque output for chores such as towing without sacrificing fuel economy. The Hurricane twin-turbo flexes its muscle with a broad, flat torque band that sees the engine maintain at least 90% of peak torque from 2,350 rpm all the way to its red line.

The foundation of the Hurricane twin-turbo is a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. Cross-bolted steel main bearing caps contain the strong rotating assembly of a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. During manufacturing the block is deck-plate honed to optimize the cylinder bore shape, which helps improve fuel efficiency. Almost sounds like the hemispherical head on the Hemi but not the cylinder.

Each turbocharger in the Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 feeds three cylinders. From a performance standpoint, two smaller turbochargers with less inertia spin up faster and deliver boost to the engine at lower rpm than a single, large turbo.

The high-pressure direct fuel injection system runs at 5,075 psi (350 bar) and uses injectors mounted centrally in the cylinder head combustion chamber. This design promotes finer atomization and super-fine control of fuel delivery into the cylinder for the optimum air/fuel mixture, enhanced by the turbocharged intake air, for higher power and lower emissions.

Helping the Hurricane HO deliver its enhanced performance are lightweight, oil-jet cooled, forged aluminum pistons with an anodized top ring land and a diamond-like coating on the pins to minimize friction. The Hurricane HO runs with a 9.5:1 compression ratio and uses 91 octane premium fuel.

Less friction, reduced weight and unparalleled wear resistance from a thermal sprayed microstructure of metallic and oxide components that metallurgically transform are the key benefits of the PTWA coating inside the cylinders, an alternative to the traditional cast-in-place or pressed-in cast iron cylinder liners. The PTWA coating is ultra-thin, compared with 3 to 4 millimeters of a cast iron liner and has 10 times the wear resistance.

The 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 is produced at Stellantis’ Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico.