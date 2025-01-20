Nebraska Extension succession planning series for women in agriculture kicks off in January

A multi-state extension workshop series for women in agriculture will offer strategies to evaluate and improve farm estate and transition plans.

“Leaving a Lasting Legacy for Midwestern Farm Women: A Succession Planning Series,” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at sites across Kansas, Nebraska and Indiana. The series is being produced through a collaborative effort by extension programs at Kansas State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Purdue University.

Topics covered will include motivation for succession planning, communicating with family, the financial aspects of estate and transition plans, and the legal aspects of putting a plan in place. A keynote speaker will be simulcast to every workshop location during each meeting, with time for questions and a hands-on activity for participants. A meal will be provided on each date.

“Planning for what happens to your things when you’re gone can be daunting, but it’s so important, especially in agriculture, so that the transition to the next generation goes smoothly,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program. “This series will help women learn best practices and new strategies to help the transition and estate planning processes so they can take that back to their farm or ranch and help lead the way in creating or reevaluating their plans.”

Groskopf said the program’s structure is intended to strengthen networks of women in rural areas, which can provide opportunities for building trust and sharing information. “Connections are so important to rural women,” she said. “We have seen the benefits that come from knowing your peers, having a place to share difficulties, and mitigate the isolation that so many of us in agriculture often feel.”

The registration fee for in-person attendance is $60 before Jan. 13 and increases to $75 on or after Jan. 13. A virtual option is available for $75. Participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions. More information and registration is available on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu/succession25 .

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number2023-70027-40444.