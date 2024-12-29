Obituary: CLYDE H. HOLMES

CLYDE H. HOLMES

Provided Photo

January 11, 1955 – November 14, 2024

CLYDE H HOLMES 1955-2024

Clyde Hartley Holmes entered into eternal life with his Savior on November 14, 2024 with wife Gail and daughter Meghan by his side. Born January 11, 1955, Clyde was adopted, only a few days old, by his folks Floyd R. Jr. and Berniece Holmes. Growing up on the family ranch north of Cheyenne, Clyde garnered rich lessons carried by him throughout his life. These unequivocal lessons came from his loving parents, the land and animals, family, friends, and dedicated teachers and special FFA advisors. After graduating from Cheyenne East High in 1973 Clyde enrolled in the United States Marine Corp taking his basic training at Paris Island, SC.

Clyde met the love of his life, Gail Gunnerson, while serving at Camp Pendleton, CA and married in 1983. Together they raised the pride of Clyde’s eye, daughter Meghan, in Prineville, OR. Clyde was an avid `rock hound’ and lover of the outdoors. While raising Meghan, the two went on many adventures; camping up in the mountains, spending time fly fishing, cutting down the perfect family Christmas tree, or working side by side in the yard and garden. To Meghan, Clyde was more than a father. Particularly in later years, he was one of her greatest supporters and cheerleaders. Throughout life he stood proudly by her encouraging every dream, celebrating every milestone, and sharing her accomplishments with anyone who would listen.

Clyde realized his health was suffering from his exposure to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune while stationed there and returned `home’ one last time in 2014 for 8 months to help his sister Shirley at the ranch after the deaths of their parents. In the past two years during Clyde’s time in nursing care, his strong faith found him purpose in continual prayer for his family, friends, country, nurses and roommates, or anyone he deemed in need.

Clyde was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law and brother who dedicated his life to caring deeply for his family. His legacy is one of perseverance, quiet strength, and unwavering care and support for those he cherished most, not to mention his deep-seated stubbornness.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Berniece Holmes of Cheyenne and father-in-law, Carl Gunnerson of Oceanside, CA. Immediate family survivors include; wife Gail of Washougal, WA, daughter Meghan (Aaron) Brown of Burleson, TX and was “Papa” to their children; Keilene, Kasidee, Kambria, and Kayson, Mother-in-law Shirley Gunnerson and brother-in-law Fred Gunnerson of Washougal, WA, sister Shirley (Brad) Churchill of Fowler, CO and Cheyenne, WY.

A family service will take place in Wyoming this coming summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming Children’s Society 314 East 21st Street, Cheyenne, WY. 82009

Clyde will remain forever in the hearts of his family and as we remember him we honor the lessons he taught us; to love deeply, to work hard, and to cherish every moment together. Clyde lived life ‘semper-fi’ to his God, to family, and to country. As we all reflect on the birth of our Savior at this special time of year, may we all trade our jealousy and pettiness for empathy, our bitterness for mercy, our selfish obstinance for forgiveness, our hate for love, and our broken hearts for hope.