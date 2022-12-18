Obituary: DAVID WILLIAM PANCOST

DAVID WILLIAM PANCOST

Provided Photo

May 23, 1959 – December 5, 2022

David William Pancost quietly passed away on Monday December 5th. David was born in Boulder CO and was the 2nd of four children born to Charles and Jeannette (Trader) Pancost.

David was a country boy through and through. He grew up working for his father in the family businesses Boulder Valley Drywall and Pancost Ranch.

Growing up David lived in Boulder at the Hidden Valley Ranch, and then when he was 9 the family moved to the South Boulder home his parents built in 1968. He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus School and Boulder High School.

In 1978 he married Nancy (Kosorok) in Boulder CO. David and Nancy lived and worked on the family ranch in Watkins, CO. and welcomed three children L.J., Jackie, and Jake. They taught their kids to work hard and all aspects of the ranching life.

As a family the Pancost’s would compete around the western half of the US, team penning. Where David could ride with L.J., Jackie, and Jake, his

father Charles, brothers’ Chuck and Larry, and his sister Tracey. David was an avid horseman and also enjoyed being a cattle broker working at the local sale barns. Many said he had a special way with horses and eye for cattle. He was a member of Rocky Mountain Team Penning Association, the USTPA, and when he was younger Little Britches Rodeo Association.

David always looked forward to seeing his kids and grandkids, spending time with his niece’s and nephew’s, helping his grandparents drive their trailer to AZ, and helping his mother and sister.

David always tried to be a good son, grandson, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He had a great heart. David helped to care for his dearly loved mother in the last year of her life. Staying by her side helping her and keeping her company. Something she greatly appreciated and loved.

David is survived by his children L.J. (Kristi) Pancost of Twin Bridges MT, Jackie (Hank) Bevan of Collbran CO, Jake Pancost of Morristown, AZ. His grandchildren Tyler and Kyle Pancost (MT) and Teagan and Tripp Bevan of (CO). His brother Larry (Carol)Pancost of Stoneham CO, and his sister Tracey Pancost of Loveland CO. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in

death by his parents Charles and Jeannette Pancost, his grandparents Ira and Helen (Hogan) Pancost, Clair and Ruby (Kinaman) Trader, his brother Chuck Pancost, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December, 22 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 6739 S Boulder Rd, Boulder, CO. Burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Denver Hospice.