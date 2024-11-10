Obituary: Lawrence Atkinson

Lawrence Atkinson

Provided Photo

February 9, 1935 – October 5, 2024

Lawrence Atkinson was born to Day and Connie Atkinson and spent his young life on the Sheep Creek Ranch in the remote Marshall area of northern Albany County. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1953. He enlisted in the Army in 1956 and served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Following his service at the age of 24, he would take over the management of the Flag Ranch (Pitchfork Land and Cattle Company) south of Laramie. When the ranch was sold to the DeLine family in November, 1993, Lawrence continued his employment. He retired in November, 2010, having spent 50 years on this ranch. Lawrence married Carol Hanson on August 7, 1960, Together they raised a daughter Kimberly and a son Shawn. Lawrence was respected by all who knew him. Throughout his life he served his community in many ways and garnered several awards. His last crowning achievement was his induction to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gene, and his nephew C.D. Atkinson. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Kimberly and son Shawn and families, and his brother Jim Atkinson and family as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held November 30, 2024, at the Albany County Fairgrounds at 2:00 PM. Donations can be made in his name to the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department.