Obituary: Matt Hill

Matt Hill

November 14, 1967 – July 31, 2024

Matt Lee Hill, along with his twin brother Mark Dee were born November 14th, 1967 to Tom and Glenda Hill. Dr Ceriani delivered the twins at Kremmling Memorial Hospital. The twins joined brother and sister, Jodi and Shawn at home. The family welcomed little sister Samijean in 1977. Matt started life on the Troublesome Ranch and then the family moved to the Gore Pass Ranch where the kids were raised. Matt attended West Grand Schools. He worked on several Ranches throughout his younger years, including Con Ritchards, Aunt Lucille Wall, and Uncle Gary Hill. Matt loved horses, cattle, dogs, and cats. He was a “hell of a good hand” and loved breaking colts with his Grandpa Fran. Matt worked for Ted and Peppy Scott at Kremmling Wild Game for several years. Matt Married Alexis Farrell in September 1993, and soon after had a daughter, Rainie Marie Hill. He was a loving father and was always great with kids. Matt purchased Top Notch Fence Company from his brother Mark and continued to grow the company after moving to Montrose Colorado. Matt moved to Montrose in 2008 and resided there with his wife Heidi (Peterson), where they ranched, hayed and sorted. He loved team penning, sorting, and roping with his family and friends. Matt was the only person to win the team penning at all three stock shows: Denver, San Antonio, and Fort Worth in the same year. Matt especially enjoyed being a pickup man at local rodeos.

Matt was preceded in death by his dad Tom Clay Hill and Grandparents Fran and Virgie Hill and Clayton and Olga Hill. Survivors include his mom Glenda Hill, brothers Mark (Polly) Hill and Jodi (Sandy) Hill, sisters Shawn (Kelly) Farrell and Sami (Shawn) Leachman, his daughter Rainie (Drew) Stefanic, and wife Heidi. Matt had many nieces and nephews he enjoyed watching grow up and supported them in all their endevors.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests honoring Matt with donations to the Matt Hill Youth Memorial Fund, CO Shawn Farrell, 855 CR 37 Parshall CO. 80468

A celebration of life will be held on October 5th at 11:00 at the Kremmling Fairgrounds and October 12th at 2:00 at Matt and Heidi’s residence in Montrose, Co.