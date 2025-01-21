Over 100 top quality bison headed to the NWSS

A pen of 5 young bison were part of the National Bison Association's Gold Trophy Show & Sale over the final week of the 2024 NWSS. "I think what it really does well is it showcases the bison industry to agriculture and to consumers," said bison show and sale supervisor Bob Dineen.

Bison-RFP-012725

DENVER — The National Bison Association is set to welcome nearly 600 attendees and over 120 animals to their winter conference and Gold Trophy Show and Sale this week. This comes as the NBA celebrates the 45th anniversary of the GTSS and the 30th anniversary of the annual Winter Conference.

Conference festivities kick off Wednesday, Jan. 22, and run through Friday, Jan. 24, at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield, Colo. Attendees from across North America will enjoy plenty of bison-focused programming, networking opportunities and bison-themed meals. Conference attendance is up 20 percent over 2024, featuring farmers and ranchers, processors, researchers and enthusiasts.

The press and general public are encouraged to see the bison and meet ranchers on Friday, Jan. 24, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the bison pens outside the NWSS stockyard Event Center. This is a great opportunity to view animals from the top bison herds today and learn more from the sale’s bison handlers. Conference attendees will also be on hand at the stockyards for educational presentations during that time.

Twenty-four consignors from across the U.S. and Canada will showcase their top breeding stock at the GTSS, located at the National Western Stock Show. Animals will be available for preview at the National Western Stock Show Stockyards Event Center sale pens Friday, Jan. 24 in the afternoon and on Saturday, Jan. 25 until 9:30 a.m. The auction is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 10 a.m. MST. Bids will be accepted in-person and online at cci.live/ . Additional details and the sale catalog are available at bisoncentral.com/gold-trophy-show-and-sale/.

Today’s bison herds continue to grow. Consumer demand for clean and healthy bison meat is at an all-time high. In response, more and more farmers and ranchers are adding bison to their livestock operations to take advantage of these new market opportunities. There are also exciting advances in understanding bison through the Center of Excellence for Bison Studies, established in 2020 within the South Dakota State University system. Join us to see our National Mammal and meet those stakeholders responsible for their restoration.

To learn more or see a full conference agenda, visit bisoncentral.com/nba-conferences /.