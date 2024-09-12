Record-breaking year at the 2024 Meeker Mustang Makeover

The success of the 2024 Meeker Mustang Makeover is a testament to the dedication of the trainers, the passion of the bidders, and the support of the community. Photo by Kaysyn Krystal Photography

A night of unforgettable moments and every mustang a loving home

MEEKER, Colo. — The 2024 Meeker Mustang Makeover, held on Aug. 24, will be remembered as a landmark event, shattering records and capturing the hearts of all who attended. From a record-breaking audience turnout to a spectacular auction, this year’s Makeover has set a new standard for mustang events across the nation.

The event was elevated with a high-energy performance by the Westernaires, making their debut appearance at the Meeker Mustang Makeover. Their skilled horsemanship and synchronized riding electrified the crowd, setting the stage for an evening full of excitement and anticipation.

For the first time in the event’s history, the Meeker Mustang Makeover drew its largest audience ever, with attendance numbers doubling compared to previous years. The energy was palpable as spectators from across the country gathered to witness the bond between trainers and mustangs, a testament to the growing popularity and significance of this annual event.

This year’s auction proved to be nothing short of extraordinary. The bidding wars were fierce, and by the end of the night, the auction had not only doubled the previous record for the biggest auction total but also saw one of the top horses selling for an astounding $18,500. This remarkable achievement underscores the value and potential of these once-wild mustangs, now transformed into exceptional equine partners.

The Meeker Mustang Makeover has once again proven that with heart, determination, and community support, anything is possible.

But perhaps the most heartwarming outcome of the night was that every mustang found a loving home. The connection between the horses and their new owners was evident, and the joy on their faces as they led their new companions out of the arena was a beautiful reminder of the life-changing impact of the Meeker Mustang Makeover.

The success of the 2024 Meeker Mustang Makeover is a testament to the dedication of the trainers, the passion of the bidders, and the support of the community. It’s a celebration of the wild spirit of the mustang, and a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose.

As the dust settles on the arena, the legacy of this year’s event will continue to inspire and pave the way for future mustangs and their trainers. The Meeker Mustang Makeover has once again proven that with heart, determination, and community support, anything is possible.

See below the list of winners:

Under Saddle:

1st: Johna Pink and T-Rex; 2nd: Eric Pflueger and Pearl Snap; 3rd: Sydnee Julian and Hoolihan; 4th: Marny Belt and Oscar; 5th: Angelina Bouzarelos and Goodr

Yearling In-Hand:

1st: Addie Barnes and Moose; 2nd: Magnolia Marchand and Kanga; 3rd: Maya Varela and Rune

Additional Awards:

Best Poster: Layla Churchley; Hard Luck: Lily Hair; Fire in the Gut: Kinsey Huckaby