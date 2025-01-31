Registration is 0pen for the 2025 Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame banquet

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado FFA Foundation is pleased to announce that registration is open for the 2025 Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. The event is set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Westin Westminster. A reception for all attendees will start at 4:30 p.m. with the program starting at 5:30 p.m.

Four inductees representing excellence in farming, public service, ranching and agriculture construction, will be inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Dr. Michael Bartolo (Rocky Ford), Don Brown (Yuma), Terry Fankhauser (posthumously), and Wayne Schmeeckle (Fort Morgan) will all be formally honored and inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado.

The honorees will join 107 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit Associations of Colorado) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second-largest industry. A unique, multimedia presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.

More information and to register for the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado, is available at ColoradoFFAFoundation.org.