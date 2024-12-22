USDA to enhance support for farmers with increased replant payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is bolstering support for farmers facing crop setbacks by announcing an increase in replant payments for most producers beginning with the 2026 crop year. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to farmers who need to replant insured crops damaged by early insurable causes of loss.

“The enhancement in replant payments underscores the Risk Management Agency’s commitment to sustain agricultural productivity and economic stability,” said RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “Replant payments assist farmers with the financial burden of replanting, offering them a pathway to recover more than the insurance indemnity alone potentially would provide.”

Replant payment factors have not been updated since they were established in the 1990s.

RMA reviewed replant payment factors to ensure they reflect current replanting costs. The agency determined most small grains and coarse grains crops will receive a significant increase. RMA will consider future updates based on new data, further analysis, and stakeholder feedback from these changes.

MORE IMPROVEMENTS

RMA plans to announce the new replant payments with additional crop insurance improvements in the summer of 2025.

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator . Producers can learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov or by contacting their RMA Regional Office .

RMA secures the future of agriculture by providing world class risk management tools to rural America through federal crop insurance and risk management education programs. RMA provides policies for more than 130 crops and is constantly working to adjust and create new policies based on producer needs and feedback.