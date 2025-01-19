Barrel racing record set a National Western Stock Show Rodeo

Sharin Hall and her 8-year-old mare Hello Stella had barrel racing fans on the edge of their seats during the fourth performance of the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. Hall, from Pilot Point, Texas, set a new arena record at 14.48 seconds. Hall was successful in both rounds of Bracket 2 and will be back here in one week for the Semi-Finals. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

Rodeo-RFP-012725

DENVER — Saturday at the National Western Stock Show was filled with rodeo action with three performances of professionals competing.

The standout of all three rodeos was Pilot Point, Texas, resident Sharin Hall and her 8-year-old mare, Hello Stella. They have had a lot of success in the barrel racing futurity world and are now going to rodeos hoping to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo next December where world champions are crowned. Hall is currently in the top 40 in the world standings, but that could change with the success they are having in the Denver Coliseum.

At the Saturday matinee performance, she and “Stella” stopped the clock in 14.46 seconds setting an arena record. The previous record was set by Tessa Arnold, from Coleman, Texas, last year at 14.50.

Hall’s record was in the first round of competition. She came back at the evening performance and stopped the clock in 14.74 seconds. She is at the top of the leaderboard in her bracket and will be back here next Saturday to compete in the Semi-Finals where all of the competition starts with a clean slate. If her success continues through the Semi-Finals, she will advance to the Championship Finals and will have a chance to win her first title at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

There will be two performances of the rodeo on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. It will feature a new set of competitors in Bracket 4 competing in two rounds. The top three contestants in each event from eight brackets will be part of the Semi-Finals on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Bracket 2 – Round 2

Bareback Riding: 1, Darien Johnson, Tremonton, Utah, 81 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company’s Vitalix Mo. 2, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 80. 3, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 78.5. 4, (tie) Kash Martin, Lufkin, Texas, and Gauge McBride, Kearney, Neb., 76 points each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Landris White, Angleton, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, Darcy Kersh, Charters Towers, Queensland, Australia, 4.7. 3, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 4.8. 4, Jace Logan, Meeker, Colo., 5.0.

Team Roping: 1, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.3 seconds. 2, Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, Texas, and Logan Moore, Dublin, Texas, 4.5. 3, Hagen Peterson, Delta, Utah and JR Gonzales, Laredo, Texas, 4.9. 4, Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 5.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wade Stansfield, Spring City, Utah, 83.5 points. 2, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 80. 3, (tie) Walker Rezzonico, Florence, Colo., and Kaden Horrocks, LaPoint, Utah, 70 points each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cash Fuesz, Eureka, Kan., 8.4. 2, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 9.4. 3, Brey Yore, Rupert, Idaho, 9.8. 4, Colby Anders, Bayard, Neb., 10.6.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 14.51 seconds. 2, Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, 14.57. 3, Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., 15.02. 4, Kaylin Doak, Las Cruces, N.M., 15.34.

Bull Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 74.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Veggie Straw. 2, Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, Mont., 71.5. 3, Caleb McCaslin, Lluther, Okla., 66.5. 4, JR Stratford, Byers, Kan., 65.

Bracket 3 – Round 1

Bareback Riding: 1, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 85 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Grubby Spoon. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 77. 3, Owen Brouillette, St. Francisville, La., 73. 4, (tie) Cooper Fillipek, Rapid City, S.D.; Mason Yancy, Elgin, Ore.; and Shannon Warren, Marshall, Mo.; 72.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., and Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 4.8 each. 4, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc., 4.9.

Team Roping: 1, Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Tyler McKnight, Pollok, Texas, 4.5 seconds. 2, Kolby Krieger, Fredricktown, Mo., and Michael Fortenberry, Beaumont, Texas, 5.0. 3, Jhett Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 6.3. 4, Josh Kurfiss, Pueblo, Colo., and Joey Menegatti, Walsenburg, Colo., 7.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M., 82.5 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company’s Risky Mistress. 2, Bailey Small, McArthur, Calif., 79. 3, Jasper Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 75. 4, (tie) Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, and Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 73 points each.

. Tie-Down Roping: 1,Cash Enderli, Liberty, Texas, 7.9. 2, (tie) Bryce Derrer, Portales, N.M.; Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho; and Riley Pruitt, 8.4 seconds each.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sharin Hall, Pilot Point, Texas, 14.48 seconds (new arena record). 2, LaTricia Duke, Zephyr, Texas, 14.64. 3, Jordan Driver, Garden City, Texas, 14.87. 4, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, 15.03.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Luke Mast, Klamath Falls, Ore., 85 points on Generations Pro Rodeo’s Co-Pilot Down. 2, Patterson Starcher, Fort Scott, Kan., 79.5.

Bracket 3 – Round 2

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Cooper Filipek, Rapid City, S.D., and Mason Yancy, Elgin, Ore., 80 points each. 3, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 78. 4, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 77.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.3 seconds. 2, Billy Bolden, Oglala, S.D., 4.9. 3, Kalane Anders, Bayard, Neb., 5.5. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo.,, 5.7.

Team Roping: 1, Ty Blasingame, Casper, Wyo., and Jason James, Windsor, Colo., 4.6 seconds. 2, Josh Kurfiss, Pueblo, Colo., and Joey Menegatti, Walsenburg, Colo., 5.0. 3, Kolby Krieger, Fredricktown, Mo., and Michael Fortenberry, Beaumont, Texas, 5.5. 4, Kreece Thompson, Mundee, Texas, and Jace Helton, Tolar, Texas, 10.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Jasper Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 85. 2, Bailley Small, McArthur, Calif., 84.5. 3, Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M., 82. 4, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 77.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Luke Potter, Maple City, Kan., 7.8 seconds. 2, Sam Lewis, Amarillo, Texas, 8.3. 3, Cash Enderli, Liberty, Texas, 8.4. 4, Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 8.3.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sharin Hall, Pilot Point, Texas, 14.74 seconds. 2, Jordan Driver, Garden City, Texas, 14.88. 3, Cassidy Deen, Wills Point, Texas, 14.92. 44, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, 14.97.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Patterson Starcher, Fort Scott, Kan., 86.5 points. 2, kDillon Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 82.