Nebraska’s notorious crop pests the focus of Extension scouting clinic on Dec. 5

Nebraska Extension is set to host a scouting clinic on Dec. 5 at the Stumpf International Wheat Center in Grant, Neb. Photo courtesy Nebraska Extension

wheat-stem-sawfly

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska Extension is excited to host a crop scouting clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Stumpf International Wheat Center in Grant, Neb.

Led by Extension educators Samantha Daniel and Ruby Collins, the Dec. 5 clinic will focus on scouting for and properly identifying some of the most important insects and diseases found in southwest Nebraska cropping systems. The day will be comprised of educational sessions as well as hands-on activities, including a mock scouting setup to test the skills attendees have learned. Some of the topics covered will include western bean cutworm, wheat stem sawfly, bacterial leaf streak, white mold and scouting tools.

The event will also include door prizes, and attendees will receive a macro lens phone tool and a binder of all the materials taught at the clinic.

There is no fee to attend this workshop, and it’s open to anyone who works in agriculture and would like to either learn or hone their scouting skills.

Lunch will be provided. To register, call the Stumpf Center at (308) 352-4320 or the Red Willow Extension office at (308) 345-3390.