Obituary: CONNIE JOAN PETERMAN (HARMAN)

CONNIE JOAN PETERMAN (HARMAN)

July 17, 1952 – September 25, 2024

Connie Joan Peterman (Harman), age 72, of Briggsdale, Colorado, passed away on September 25, 2024. Born on July 17, 1952, in Sterling, she was the youngest of four children born to Lola (Bacon) and John Harman. Connie grew up in northeastern Colorado, where she attended grade school in Padroni and later continued her education in Mead after her family moved to Longmont Colorado.

From a young age, Connie exhibited a profound passion for livestock and animals, nurtured by her family’s involvement in the dairy business. She cherished the time spent with her father in the dairy barn and developed a special bond with her first horse, Flicka, who became her best friend.

Connie remained close to her mother, Lola, and dedicated herself to caring for her until her passing in 1999. A woman of deep faith, Connie loved Jesus and embodied His love through her servitude to others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known affectionately as “Nana” to many. Her warm and welcoming spirit made everyone feel like part of her family, and her capacity for love extended to all people and animals alike.

Connie was a source of encouragement and care for those around her, and her home was a wonderful place for family gatherings filled with laughter and cherished traditions. Though she would say “I hate to cook but love to eat”, her family often declared her the world’s best cook. Holidays and special occasions were marked by her amazing meals and the joy of being together.

An adventurous spirit, Connie often said, “I might have to grow old, but I don’t have to grow up!” She embraced this philosophy wholeheartedly, engaging in playful activities with her grandchildren, teaching them just some of her skills like whittling, wood burning, and whistling. She loved making things for others; crochet blankets, slippers, dish scrubbies, potholders-full of her love.

Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Mark L. Peterman; her children, Spencer McMillen (Ronda), Lance McMillen, and Zach Peterman (Kaylee); four grandchildren, Sammie Davis (Danny), Barrett Peterman, Brayden Peterman, and Brody Peterman; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Hampton Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lola Harman, and her siblings, Loree Unrein, Jack Harman, and Nancy Harman.

A celebration of Connie’s life was held on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Crow Creek Event Center, 37442 HWY 392, Briggsdale, CO 80611, followed by a graveside service at Briggsdale Cemetery. A reception took place at the Crow Creek Event Center thereafter.