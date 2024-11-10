Obituary: John L. Sundberg

July 22, 1935 – November 1, 2024

John Linde Sundberg, 89, passed away at home on November 1, 2024. John was the son of Linde and Lucille Sundberg. He lived almost his whole life in Hayden, having been born in the Solandt Memorial Hospital in Hayden. Growing up he helped his dad at Linde’s Service Station. He skied in the winter and ice skated on the river after shoveling the snow off of the ice. He graduated from Hayden Union High School in 1953 and went on to attend Colorado A and M in Fort Collins, studying Forestry. He met his future wife, Beth Olsen there and they were married in 1958. He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1960 and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. After the couple came home, he began working for the US Forest Service, on the Routt Ntl. Forest. He was dedicated to working with many area ranchers and their forest grazing allotments. He had previously worked summers there as soon as he turned 16, in 1951. He was permanently employed there from 1960 through 1995. After retiring, he started a weed-spraying service and continued until 2023. He was an active member of the Hayden Congregational Church from childhood and was a lifetime member of the Hayden Masonic Lodge AF & AM. He served many years on the Hayden Town Board and served as Mayor for several years. He also served on the Hospital and Library Boards and on the Babson-Carpenter Foundation, for many years. One of his main hobbies was wood working and he created many beautiful furniture and other items. He loved to tell funny stories about things that happened in the past. He and his wife enjoyed four wonderful trips to Alaska in their camper through the years.

He is survived by his wife, Beth, of 66 years, his sister Barbara Ledford of Arvada and brother Eric of Haines, Alaska, his son Jon Erik and wife Jean of Craig, son Sig of Hayden and daughter Kristen Miller and her husband Chris of Hayden, his grandsons Jon Wayne and wife Amanda of Hayden and stepsons Conner and Kale Johnson, grandson Evan and wife Katryna of Craig, grandson Erik and wife Jade and great grandson Luke of Craig, and grandsons Cole Miller and Kent Miller of Hayden, three nieces and brother-in-law Mark Olsen and wife Lois. Deceased family members include his parents Linde and Lucille Sundberg, brother Olin Sundberg, and brother-in-law Paul Ledford.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at the Hayden Congregational Church at 3:00 pm.