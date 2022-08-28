Obituary: John Wagner

John Wagner

June 13, 1942 – August 19, 2022

John Douglas Wagner, 80, of Fort Morgan, Colorado passed away peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022, with family at his side.

He was born June 13, 1942, to George and Elizabeth Wagner in Longmont, Colorado. John graduated from Longmont High School in 1960 and later married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Patricia “Patty” Wagner, on January 28, 1967, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Longmont.

John grew up farming the family farm alongside his father. After marriage, he and Patty built their life together while he farmed his own land, raised cattle, and transported milk for Dairy Farmers of America.

John and Patty’s 48 years of marriage gifted them two children, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, and seven grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, and papa. He cherished time with his children and grandchildren, was passionate about time with his mama cows, attending his grandchildren’s music concerts, sporting events, 4-H livestock shows, and dates with his granddaughters.

John is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patty, and his sister Marlene and her husband Leonard Corsentino. He is survived by his loving family, including his children, Jeff (with wife Nicole) Wagner of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and Andrea (with husband Mike) Haefele of Frederick, Colorado; beloved grandchildren Jake (with wife Ashley), Jarret, Jace, Justin, Grace, Cortland and Braelynn; and his brothers Dave (with wife Rosie), Norm (with wife Judy), Warren (with wife Joyce); cousins, and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

He will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, selflessness, and ornery sense of humor. John loved with his whole heart, and was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papa, nephew, and uncle; he will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Howe Mortuary Chapel, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, Colorado on Monday, August 29th at 10:00 am, reception will follow.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Erie Cemetery, Erie, Colorado, where he will be laid to rest next to his bride.