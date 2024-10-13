Obituary: Lynda (Richmond) Laurita

November 22, 1946 – September 26, 2024

Lynda Rose (Richmond) Laurita

Lynda Rose (Richmond) Laurita left us on Thursday, September 26, 2024. We are still trying to cope with losing her, but it does not change what she meant to us.

Born in Iowa City, Iowa, on November 22, 1946, Lynda was raised by her parents Lyn Edward Richmond and Evelyn Marie Simmons. After enjoying time in the Midwest with family and friends, they would eventually move to Colorado where she attended Aurora High School. Growing up in a modest, military household she decided to venture out from Denver and see what the states had to offer. From the West coast to the East coast, she traveled and worked only to find that all roads led back to Colorado.

In 1975, she would marry James “Jimmy” Laurita, a police officer for Denver and settle in Lakewood. Nothing is perfect and they would divorce at which time she moved to Texas 1981 to live with her mother. After a short period of time in Houston they would move to Bryan/College Station, Texas. Settling in the area Lynda would find a great job in the defense industry working for Westinghouse. She would make many lifelong friends during that time in B/CS that continued until to this day.

In 1996, Lynda and Jim would rekindle their love for each other and remarry. This love and life would continue in that same house in Lakewood where they settled into the community and continue their journey together. Mountain trips and hosting family and friends at their house was what she truly enjoyed.

Lynda would work at the Lakewood Elks Lodge in the front office. She loved directing Marty’s Kids, a Christmas toy drive, and being able to assists all the members of the Elks. From bocce to dinners her and Jim enjoyed their outing to the lodge.

After retiring, Lynda continued her love for redecorating their house and gardening. She could be seen pulling weeds and replanting flowers throughout the Spring in preparation for the summer ahead.

She loved Christmas. She loved the Broncos. She loved the Texas Longhorns. She loved being a hippie She loved conservation. She loved giving to charities. She loved her pets. She loved her neighbors. She loved traveling with friends. She loved her Midwest family. She loved life. She loved her family most off all.

If you would like to send a note, share a story or upload a photo.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wheat-ridge-co/lynda-laurita-richmond-12011231