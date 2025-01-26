Obituary: PHILIP JAMES (JIM) GABEL

PHILIP JAMES (JIM) GABEL

Provided Photo

April 17, 1956 – January 19, 2025

Philip James (Jim) Gabel passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2025. Jim was born to Philip and Joan (Royal) Gabel on April 17, 1956. He was the oldest of five siblings and was behind the wheel of tractors and vehicles as soon as he could reach the pedals. He was active in Weld County 4-H and was a fixture each year at the fair. He graduated from Fort Lupton High School, where he wrestled at 119 pounds. If there were ever an opportunity for a fun time, Jim was likely involved.

It was in 4-H he met the love of his life, Shelly, and the two were inseparable for nearly 50 years. He married Shelly (Arnold) on April 15, 1978. Gabel Farms was established that day with ten Shorthorn cows and the two built a reputation herd. The two were blessed with three boys, Eric, Todd, and Chad.

Jim and Shelly farmed in the Fort Lupton area for 22 years, raising boys, hay, vegetables, corn, cattle, and hogs. Each season, they welcomed schoolchildren to their produce fields, and they supplied vegetables both at their roadside stand and to retailers across the region. Over the years, many families visited the Gabels for pumpkins in the fall and the perfect Christmas tree, garland, and wreath.

Jim was a retired Fort Lupton Volunteer fireman, where he served as assistant chief and captain. He also donated his time and experience to the Weld County Fair Board. He worked at American Pride and later at CHS in Wiggins as an agronomist for over 30 years. He was attentive to details and that trait manifested itself in their cowherd, their crops, and their family.

He and Shelly moved the family operation south of Wiggins in 2000, where they continued to farm and raise cattle. Jim enjoyed showing pens of cattle in The Yards during the National Western Stock Show. He was a stockman and a seasoned equipment operator, who could tackle any task from packing silage, custom applicating spray, or driving a truck. He enjoyed all aspects of farming and ranching, especially with an all-family crew at his side.

Raising good cattle, good kids, and good grandkids brought tremendous pride and joy to Jim. His legacy lives on in them and the lessons he taught them. He and Shelly were easy to find, cheering kids on at football, basketball, and baseball games, cattle shows, hog shows, and goat shows. He taught his children and grandchildren to be good winners and good losers, but he hated losing. He never backed down from a challenge, and his loader cab always had room for a grandkid. He will be dearly missed as a son, husband, dad, brother, friend, farmer, and grandpa.

He is survived by his mother, Joan; his wife, Shelly; sons Eric (Rachel), Todd (Corinne), and Chad (Kayla); grandchildren Clay, Trent, Caden, Gretchen, Tee, Remington, Ryder, and Rhippton; his brother, Steve (Audrey) Gabel, sisters Kim (Ron) Gabel-Grinstead, Carol (Troy) Goodwine, and Linda (Doug) Kudrna; brothers in law Dwight (Linda) Arnold and Boyd (Helen) Arnold; sister in law, Trudy (Kevin) Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Philip; his father-in-law, Daryl Arnold, and his mother-in-law, Mary (Schreibvogel) Arnold.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Williams Catholic Church in Fort Lupton on January 30. Rosary will be recited at 10, mass at 11, followed by a reception where Jim was raised, at Todd and Corinne Gabel’s farm at 13504 WCR 12 in Fort Lupton.