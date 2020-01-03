The Fence Post: Arven Vondy

Arven Vondy, 83

June 22, 1936 – Dec. 30, 2019

Brush, Colo.

Arven Neal Vondy was born in Brush, Colo., to Calvin and Della (Stout) Vondy on June 22, 1936. He was raised on the family farm and ranch in Woodrow, Colo., and graduated from Brush High School in 1954.

Arven joined the Army National Guard and served honorably for five years.

On June 14, 1959, he married the love of his life, Carol Cox. They raised three children, Douglas, Debbie and Denise on the family ranch.

After his retirement, Arven and Carol moved to Pearce, Ariz., where they lived for 19 years. They moved to Brush in December of 2018 to be closer to the children and grandchildren.

Arven was a very active member of his community and was a 4-H leader for 30 years in Washington County. He served as a state officer for the Colorado Young Farmers, was a Lions Club Member in the Woodlin and Cochise Stronghold clubs for 58 years.

He was presented the Melvin Jones Award for his outstanding service. He also served on the Morgan County REA Board of Directors for 13 years. Arven was a member of the Washington County Stockmen’s Association and was on their board of directors for many years. He was a lifetime member of the National FFA Alumni Association and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed the services and fellowship of a non-denominational church.

Arven served as president of the Brush Future Farmers of America Chapter his senior year and never lost his love for the FFA. He served on the Colorado FFA Foundation and worked tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for the FFA. He served as a chairman his last year on the foundation board.

Arven was inducted as a member of the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2001 for his visionary leadership and support of 4-H and FFA programs and for being a pioneer in testing new seeds and farming practices in our area, including being the first to continually raise no-till dry-land corn.

He instilled his love of agriculture and cattle in his children and they still operate the family farm and ranch today.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lois Vondy and Rachel (Robert) LaRue, brother David (Ann) and four infant children.

Arven is survived by Carol, wife of 60 years, son Doug (Katie), daughter Debbie Wacker (Chris) and daughter Denise Vondy of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Jared Wacker of Brush, Hannah Vondy of Woodrow, Nicole (Jason) Cheek of Midlothian, Texas, and Kyle Leaf of Brush, along with one great granddaughter Olivia Cheek; sister Enid (Jim) Harris of Tacoma, Wash., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the new Brush High School Auditorium. The service will conclude at the school. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association-Colorado Chapter or Colorado FFA Foundation both c/o Heer Mortuary, 222 Cameron St., Brush, CO 80723.