The Fence Post obituary: Seth Joseph Noble

Seth Joseph Noble, 48

Sept. 6, 1971 – June 2, 2019

Brush, Colo.

Seth Joseph Noble passed away on June 2, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Brush, Colo. Seth was born Sept. 6, 1971, to parents Sam and Tanna Noble. Seth was raised on a small farm-ranch operation and attended school in Durango, Colo. After graduation from Durango High School he attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and later Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M.

Seth and his brother Adam became involved in gymkhanas at a young age, which sparked his life-long passion for rodeo. Seth went on to compete in high school and college rodeo. His main event was team roping and he continued that the rest of his life. He was an avid team roper competing at the USTRC and WSTR ropings. He had qualified for the USTRC finals in Oklahoma City and the WSTR finals in Las Vegas.

Seth began his working career in Fort Morgan, Colo., where he was an estimator. He later worked for Ash & White Construction as a project manager and at Morgan County Community College as the manager of facilities. His last job was for Emerald Construction again as a project manager with dreams to help grow their business.

Seth is survived by his wife Allison Noble, his parents Sam and Tanna, his brother Adam, his children: Kenna Jo, Elizabeth and William, and his parents-in-law Tom and Robin McMillan.

A memorial service will be held at Burns Ranch Arena on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Akron, Colo.