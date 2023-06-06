Grilled Mongolian Pork Chops

Make marinade: Combine hoisin sauce, garlic, soy sauce, ginger, red wine vinegar, rice vinegar, sherry vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, hot sauce, white pepper, and black pepper in a large bowl. Whisk thoroughly until combined.

Place pork chops in a resealable plastic freezer bag; pour slightly more than 1/2 of the marinade into the freezer bag over pork chops. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours. Reserve remaining marinade.

Make sauce: Combine red wine vinegar, sugar, mustard powder, and egg yolk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes; remove from heat. Stir in crème fraîche, Dijon mustard, turmeric, and cayenne pepper until combined. Refrigerate sauce until needed.

Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Lightly oil the grate.

Remove pork chops from marinade; pat dry with paper towels. Discard used marinade.

Cook pork chops on the preheated grill until brown grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side.

Move pork chops to indirect medium heat and continue cooking, brushing reserved marinade on each side, until no longer pink inside, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centers should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).