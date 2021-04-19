Turkey Almond Salad

2/3 cup Miracle Whip

1 tablespoon 2% milk

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 cups shredded cabbage

3/4 cup diced celery

1/2 cup sliced green onion

1-1/2 cups chow mein noodles

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients.

Add the turkey, cabbage, celery and green onions; toss to combine.

Cover and chill for several hours.

Just before serving, add the chow mein noodles, almonds and sesame seeds; toss to combine.