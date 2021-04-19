Turkey Almond Salad
2/3 cup Miracle Whip
1 tablespoon 2% milk
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups cubed cooked turkey
2 cups shredded cabbage
3/4 cup diced celery
1/2 cup sliced green onion
1-1/2 cups chow mein noodles
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients.
Add the turkey, cabbage, celery and green onions; toss to combine.
Cover and chill for several hours.
Just before serving, add the chow mein noodles, almonds and sesame seeds; toss to combine.
