Virtual Fence Symposium to be held in Wyoming on Jan. 30

CODY, Wyo. — The East Yellowstone Collaborative invites ranchers, farmers and land stewards to the Wyoming Virtual Fence Symposium, which will explore the latest advancements in virtual fencing technology. This one-day event, “Harnessing Virtual Fencing: Insights from Producers, Vendors, and Researchers,” will be held on Jan. 30, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Kuyper Pavilion in Cody, Wyo.

Virtual fencing has the potential to improve livestock management, enhancing grazing efficiency and land stewardship while supporting wildlife conservation. The symposium will feature four unique panels with vendors, producers, researchers and funders. Vendors (including Vence/Merck, Halter and eShepherd/Gallagher) will explain how virtual fencing works with product demonstrations, and producers from Montana, Oregon and Wyoming will share real-world applications and lessons learned from the technology. Researchers from the University of Idaho, Colorado State University and South Dakota State University will present data on the operational benefits and challenges of virtual fencing. Finally, a panel of experts will discuss economic models and funding opportunities to help ranchers adopt virtual fencing on their operations. Natural Resources Conservation Service, for example, will be part of the funding panel to speak about cost-share available for virtual fencing.

“​​This symposium offers a unique chance for land managers and ranchers to see virtual fencing in action and understand its potential,” said Shaleas Harrison, Wyoming Resource Coordinator for the Western Landowners Alliance. “While virtual fencing is not a one-size-fits-all solution, this event will empower producers to evaluate its suitability for their specific operations.”

Registration is free and lunch is provided for participants. RSVP by Jan. 20, 2025, by contacting Erin Welty at ewelty@greateryellowstone.org or (307) 527-6233. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the future of ranching technology and its potential to revolutionize livestock management across the West.