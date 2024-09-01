Obituary: DONALD K. CHADWICK

DONALD K. CHADWICK

Provided Photo

October 5, 1928 – August 23, 2024

Don, son of Leonard & Ruby Chadwick, was raised on a dairy farm and cattle ranch in Carr, Colorado. Don married his high school sweetheart, L. Jean Hutchison at the Carr Presbyterian Church on November 26,1949. They loved and lived life together for 72 wonderful years, until Jean’s passing in 2022, at the age of 95. A classroom desk with their carved initials inside a heart at the ages of 16 & 14 bears witness to that long love.

Don became a 4-H Agent for Prowers and Logan Counties within a few days of graduating from Colorado State University at the age of 20. Within a few years, he became the County Extension Director for Kit Carson County, Burlington Colorado. While living in Burlington, they had 5 children: Paul, Julie, Rocky and Jeff. Paul’s twin, Pamela, died a week after birth. In 1961, he became a District Extension Director, moving with his family to Fort Collins, Colorado where he would continue to move up in leadership roles with the CSU Extension program.

Don retired from Colorado State University as Director of Cooperative Extension in 1985. He and Jean were longtime CSU supporters holding season tickets to Rams football and basketball games, as well as season tickets for the Arts in Greeley and Fort Collins. Don belonged to the CSU Science Club.

As a college student, he was a member of the A&M Rodeo, Livestock, and the Collegiate 4-H Clubs. Don won the bareback riding at College Days Colorado A&M (now CSU) in 1947. He and Jean attended many rodeos over the years and watched their three sons ride bulls at Little Britches, High School, College and PRCA rodeos. Don continued to attend all CSU Livestock & Rodeo Alumni reunions until 2022.

Don was an avid golfer and a member of the Eaton Country Club. He enjoyed countless rounds of golf with his sons and golf buddies from all around the county. His favorite course was St. Andrews in Scotland. Jean cheered him on through all his golf trips. They also enjoyed hosting agriculture friends and acquaintances in Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and Australia.

Don served his community in many ways, including as a director on the boards of the Federal Land Bank and the Eaton Country Club, and as an Elder of the Presbyterian Church.

Don and Jean loved both Larimer & Weld Counties and enjoyed the last 30 years in their home on the Eaton Country Club, admiring the views of Longs Peak and the Colorado Rockies. They spent many winters in Arizona, where they had both family and good friends. They adored their 7 grandchildren, Luke, Jesse, Gabe, Megan, Guy, Chey and Josee, as well as 8 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Ryder, Jo, Ruby, Wynrie, Elijah, Beau and Eleanor. Some of life’s greatest moments for them were the numerous family gatherings and holidays.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ruby Chadwick, sister Maxine Chadwick-Couch, wife, L. Jean Hutchison Chadwick, daughter, Pamela Kay Chadwick, and grandson, Jesse Richter. Don is survived by his children Paul (Eva), Julie (Rick), Rocky (Robin), and Jeff (Shelly); Grandchildren Luke Richter (Tacoma), (Sarah Richter), Gabriel Richter (Merry), Megan Richter Sack (Greg), Guy Chadwick (Anna), Cheyenne Chadwick-Pepić (Ranko), and Josee Chadwick; Great-grandchildren, Kaden Richter, Ryder B. Richter, Jo Rio Richter, Elijah Sack, Beau Sack, Ruby Richter, Wynrie Richter, and Eleanor Chadwick.

A funeral service for Donald will be held Friday, August 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Allnutt Funeral & Cremation – Macy, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. A burial will occur Friday, August 30, 2024 at 2:30 PM at Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631. A reception will occur Friday, August 30, 2024 at 3:30 PM at Eaton Country Club, 37661 Co Rd 39, Eaton, CO 80615.